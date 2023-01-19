New city council meets

The almost “all new” Albany City Council held its initial meeting of the year last Tuesday, January 10, with all members, as well as several spectators and city employees on hand.

The meeting, however, was brief as it was a special meeting, called after the regular monthly meeting scheduled for the prior week had to be cancelled.

Due to statutes regarding public meetings under the Kentucky Open Meetings Law, only items of business listed on a special meeting agenda may be discussed, and any not listed on the agenda may not be voted on, as new Albany Mayor Steve Lawson explained prior to business beginning.

A fuller agenda, with public input, is expected to be taken up at the council’s next regular meeting in early February.

The meeting was not only the first for Lawson in his new position, but also for council members Randy Speck, Junior Gregory, and Tim Norris, who will be serving their first terms. Two former council members, James Bray and Renee York, were voted back on the council last fall.

The single returning councilman, Reed Sloan, made the motion to approve minutes from the previous council meeting, which passed by unanimous vote.

The next item of business to be voted on pertained to a resolution for the water meter replacement project, which was made by Councilman Bray and passed unanimously.

City legal advisor Norb Sohm, prior to the vote, explained the water meter replacement project is already in place with funding for replacing old meters with new ones inside the city limits.

Sohm told the council the resolution was a change to give the new mayor authorization to sign any documents needed pertaining to that project.

A discussion that was listed on the agenda then turned to some water related issues.

Councilman Gregory suggested the city consider installing a “one-call” phone number for residents to keep them informed on issues such as when boil water advisories are issued, when they are lifted, and so forth, and possibly extend that system to other issues that may affect city residents.

All agreed such a one-call system and phone number made public to residents would be beneficial.

Councilman Sloan also said he felt that residents in the Bald Rock area, who were out of water recently, should have their bills reduced for the time they were out of water, saying they should have portions “deducted” from their bills.

David Guffey, with the Albany Water Department, said he knew of three residents in the area that had been completely out of water for a period of time. Apparently, others were affected by low water pressure problems.

A motion was made and unanimously approved to have those residents affected have billing amounts deducted for the time they were without water.

Councilman Gregory also asked where the city was at on the boil water advisory that was then in affect for some residents.

Guffey noted the water was being lab tested and the water department would let residents know as soon as the results are in and the advisory was lifted. (The boil water advisory for the area discussed was lifted the day following the meeting held last week).

Sloan also questioned the status of the Duvall Valley Water Improvement Project status, saying it has been “going on for a long time.”

Mayor Lawson added, “There’s no excuse.”

Councilman Bray said the latest he had heard was that the engineers were still seeking funding, and getting quotes for pipe, etc. Apparently a lot of the issues deal with the current status of the supply chain for a lot of materials.

It was also noted that government “red tape” was another hold up in funding, as one councilman said requests were “sitting on some politician’s” desk waiting for approval. However, it was also noted that Albany wasn’t the only area facing such aforementioned problems with projects they have in the works.

“We have to hope and pray that the project can move forward sooner and not later,” the mayor said.

With no further issues listed on the called meeting agenda, Councilman Sloan made a motion to adjourn, which passed unanimously.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, at 5 p.m. in the conference room at Albany City Hall and is open to the public.