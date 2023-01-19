Lady Dawgs win two district games this week, Fall in All ‘A’ regional





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs picked up two district wins this week, but lost to Monroe County in the first round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Monday night.

Clinton County 37

Monroe County 45

Clinton County started out on the right foot Monday night as Landree Moons scored the first seven points for the Lady Dawgs while Monroe County only put up two.

Monroe County finished the first quarter trailing by only two on a field goal and one free throw, 7-5.

The second quarter remained tight for both teams.

Monroe County tied the score at seven, but a basket by Tatum Harlan gave the Lady Dawgs a two point lead, 9-7.

Monroe tied the score at nine, then went into a full court press that gave the Lady Dawgs some trouble throughout the game.

Moons hit a field goal and one free throw to give the Lady Dawgs a three point lead, 12-9, but a free throw by Monroe County cut the lead to two points.

On Clinton County’s next possession, Makayla Smith dropped in a three pointer for a five point advantage, 15-10.

Monroe County then put together an 8-0 run to take a three point lead, 18-15.

Ashton Daniels knocked down a three pointer just before the half ended to even the score at 18 points at halftime.

During the third quarter, Monroe County opened up with a 9-2 run over the Lady Dawgs and Clinton County never recovered from that point.

By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third, Clinton County had got to within five points, 33-28.

The fourth quarter went much the same for the Lady Dawgs, never getting any closer than five points for the remainder of the game.

Monroe County grabbed its largest lead of the game with 25 seconds remaining with four free throws, 45-34.

Bella Young stepped up and knocked down a three pointer with 11 seconds left to get the Lady Dawgs to its final score, 45-37.

Moons led all scorers for Clinton County with 26 points, Daniels, Smith and Young all scored three points each and Harlan finished with two points.

Clinton County 46

Russell County 37

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs came out of the gate running Friday night against Russell County, picking up a 46-37 win over the Lady Lakers.

The Lady Dawgs drew first blood with a three pointer from the corner by Senior Loren Little.

Russell answered with a field goal, but Senior Ashton Daniels put another three up on the board to make it a 6-2 ball game.

Russell County came back and tied the score at six and continued its 11-3 run to end the quarter with a 13-9 lead over the Lady Dawgs.

To start the second quarter, Clinton County put together a 10-0 run on the Lady Lakers to take a 19-13 lead.

The Lady Dawgs continued to put points on the board for the remainder of the period and finished the half scoring 10-4 over Russell County for a halftime score of, 29-17.

After halftime, Clinton County remained in control of the game.

Midway through the third, Russell County put together a small run, 7-0, to get to within six points, 36-30.

Tatum Harlan hit two from the line with 1:05 on the clock to reach an eight point lead, but Russell County hit one from the line on its next possession to get to within seven points at the end of the third quarter, 38-31.

The fourth quarter was slow for both teams offensively as the Lady Dawgs managed to put up only eight points for the period, compared to Russell County’s six.

By the time the buzzer sounded, Clinton County had secured the 46-37 win over the Lady Lakers.

Landree Moons led Clinton County in scoring with 16 points. Little and Daniels both followed up with nine point each, Harlan finished with eight, and Makayla Smith and Chloe Longwell rounded out scoring for the Lady Dawgs with two points each.

Clinton County 39

Cumberland Co. 38

On Tuesday night, Clinton County hosted Cumberland County in the second matchup between the two teams.

Cumberland County defeated the Lady Dawgs in the first meeting on December 13, 53-37, but this game would end up a lot different for the Lady Dawgs.

To start the game, Harlan hit the first basket for a quick 2-0 lead.

Cumberland County then put together a 7-0 run to lead by five with 3:29 on the clock, 7-2.

Moons then scored a three pointer and a field goal to tie the game at seven with 19 seconds on the clock.

Cumberland County finished the quarter with a three pointer to lead 10-7 after one.

Clinton County continued to struggle on offense in the first half as Cumberland County added to its lead in the early minutes.

The Lady Panthers hit a free throw and a three pointer to take a 14-7 lead over the Lady Dawgs.

Two baskets by Moons and one by Harlan cut the lead to one point with 3:14 on the clock, but Cumberland County hit another three pointer to push the lead to four points with 3:02 remaining before halftime, 17-13.

The Lady Dawgs then put together a 5-2 run to trail by one at the break, 19-18.

The third quarter for the Lady Dawgs started with a free throw to tie the game by Harlan.

Cumberland County then hit two from the line to take a two point lead, 21-19.

With 3:40 on the clock, Cumberland County hit a field goal to push the lead out to four points, but a three pointer by Daniels cut the lead to one at the 3:04 mark, 23-22.

On Cumberland County’s next possession, the Lady Panthers hit a field goal for a three point lead, 25-22, but Daniels knocked down another three pointer to tie the game at 25.

The Lady Panthers finished the quarter with two field goals, while Clinton County finished with a field goal and a single free throw by Harlan to trail by one after three quarters, 29-28.

Clinton County continued its run in the fourth quarter and with the final 30 seconds of the third and the first two minutes of the fourth, Clinton County had made a 7-2 run to lead by one, 32-31.

Cumberland County took back the lead on a field goal at the 6:11 mark, but Clinton County then put together a 6-0 run to lead by five points with 1:29 remaining in the game, 38-33.

The Lady Panthers scored with 1:16 on the clock to get to within three points, but Moons hit one of two from the line to extend the lead to four points with 17 seconds remaining.

With 12 seconds showing on the clock, Cumberland County hit a three pointer to cut the lead to one, 39-38.

After several seconds ran off, Clinton County made a foul to stop the clock. With only six team fouls for the half, Cumberland County was forced to inbound the ball with 3.7 seconds remaining.

Cumberland County’s final shot to win the game was blocked by Chloe Longwell to secure the win for the Lady Dawgs, 39-38.

Moons led all scorers for Clinton County with 21 points, followed by 10 points from Harlan, six from Daniels and two from Longwell.

Tatum Harlan drove the lane to put up a shot against Cumberland County last Tuesday night. Clinton County won the game by a final of 39-38.

Below, Landree Moons made a shot in the lane against Cumberland County last Tuesday night. Moons finished with 16 points. On Monday night, Moons was named to the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament Team. Loren Little was also recognized as a member of the All Academic Team on Monday night.