Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Stephen R. Bridgman 63, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Trey Binder on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Bridgman was charged with theft by unlawful taking, $1,000 but less than $10,000; tampering with physical evidence; arson, 2nd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property.

Bridgman was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

William E. Stearns, 46, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Monday, January 23, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Rodney Shelton.

Stearns was charged with failure to comply with offender registration 1st offense.

Stearns was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Wesley L. McGaw, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, January 23, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Rodney Shelton.

McGaw was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGaw was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jamison D. Milam, 19, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, January 23, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Rodney Shelton on an indictment warrant.

Milam was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine) trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Milam was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Cody J. Daley, 20, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Monday, January 23, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Casey Richardson, on an indictment warrant.

Daley was charged with burglary 3rd degree; criminal trespassing 2nd degree; criminal mischief 2nd degree.

Daley was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

