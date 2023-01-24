Tourism Commission meets, several issues were on the agenda

The newly installed electronic LED sign in front of the Welcome Center was one of many topics discussed last week by the Clinton County Tourism Commission.

The Clinton County Tourism Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Clinton County Welcome Center.

In addition to the Commission Tourism Director, Sherry Poore, Tourism Commission members Patrick Padron (Chair), Al Gibson (Vice-Chair), Wanda McKinley, Margaret Norris, Connie Gregory and Junior Cecil were in attendance at the meeting.

Vice Chairman Al Gibson called the meeting to order and recognized two board members from the Clinton County Community Foundation (CCCF) who wished to address the Commission.

Foundation Board Chair David Cross and Board Member Willard Johnson gave a brief presentation outlining the goals and purposes of the Clinton County Community Foundation, in addition to a summary of some of the projects the group is currently involved with.

Cross noted that future plans include possible murals on buildings in Albany, continuing the annual “All For Benny” outdoor gala/dinner, mini-grants to local organizations that qualify, as well as continuing to work with the Hometown Makeover Group in efforts to beautify the county and city.

The Foundation Chair also noted that recently the organization had awarded mini-grants to the Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center, CCHS Junior Class Play, among others.

He further explained that the Foundation would continue to review requests from qualifying organizations (non-profit and/or quasi-government groups) for mini-grants that would assist in projects those organizations are involved with.

Johnson added that the CCCF maintains a revolving perpetual fund from which the mini-grants are given, noting that the Foundation and those grant funds were dependent on donations from local businesses and citizens, as well as from those who called Albany and Clinton County “home,” but had moved away and are perhaps looking for a way to give back and continue to support the community that they consider to be their “roots”.

Cross and Johnson offered the CCCF’s willingness to work alongside and partner with the Tourism Commission with any future project that might need financial assistance, as well as suggesting that the Commission remember the Foundation’s work should it come across a need from a third group that might benefit from one of the Foundation mini-grants.

Commission Chair Patrick Padron thanked Cross and Johnson for explaining the Foundation’s purpose to the Commission members, adding that he was proud to be aware of a organization so dedicated to showing pride to Albany and Clinton County.

During last week’s meeting, Director Poore noted that all arrangements are in place for her to attend the Louisville Boat, RV and Sport Show.

Poore will be working a booth at the show that is attended by thousands from multiple states, and will be distributing materials related to Albany, Clinton County, Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Cumberland in an effort to attract additional tourists to our community during the summer boating and vacation season.

In other business

Minutes from the previous meeting were approved.

A review of claims and bills were approved for payment.

It was noted that an ARPA grant in the amount of $26,377.00 had been received, and would be spent by the end of calendar year 2024, with expenditures to be related to various projects designed to attract additional tourists to the Albany and Clinton County area.

It was noted that a billboard recently purchased promoting travel to Albany and Clinton County, had been installed on Kentucky Hwy. 80 between Mt. Vernon and Somerset.

A thank-you letter to the Clinton County Fiscal Court for its recent designation of an ARPA grant to the Tourism Commission in the amount of $15,000., was discussed.

That letter also noted that, as stipulated in the grant, the funds had been spent on a new, computerized LED sign that is now in place in front of the Welcome Center and will be used to promote local activities (Clinton County Fair, Foothills Festival, fishing tournaments, CCHS activities, entity meetings, etc.) to passing motorists.

That sign was a partnership between the Tourism Commission, Clinton County Industrial Authority and the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, with the Tourism Commission being the lead entity in getting the project in motion.

Payment of transient taxes from motel/hotel and air bed and breakfast (airbnb) rental were reviewed, noting that all but a few local rental owners were current in their tax payments.