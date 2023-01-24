Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Roundball and a host of “regular” games

Clinton County basketball enjoyed a good night Monday over in the 5th Region as the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs returned home with “Ws” in their possession.

The Lady Dawgs picked up a nice 49-44 victory over the Lady Eagles of Campbellsville to move their record to the 10-11 mark going into this week’s remaining portion of the schedule.

The Bulldogs got off to somewhat of a slow start in their contest against Campbellsville, falling behind early by double digits but finishing strong down the stretch, putting together a 14-0 run in the closing minutes to take the five point win, by a score that was oddly enough, an exact duplicate of the winning Lady Dawgs’ score earlier Monday night, 49-44.

Games move to The Castle

Activity on The Castle hardwood continues as we march steadily toward February and those final few weeks of this 2022-23 basketball campaign.

With the All “A” Classic” run now behind us, the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs got back into the swing of facing “regular” basketball opponents this week, both on the local stage as well as on the road.

That continues for the next few days.

Coming up in the next week ahead, the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will be involved in a pair of double-header game nights, both against 4th Region opponents and one of those coming against a 16th District opponent, Monroe County, and in both match ups, on The Castle’s hardwood.

This Saturday, January 28, Clinton County will play host to the Lady Dragons and Dragons from Greenwood High School in Bowling Green.

The Lady Dragons bring a 12-9 (as of this writing) record into the game with our Lady Dawgs while the Dragons will come into The Castle with a 6-16 mark.

Next Tuesday, we play host to Monroe County in another set of all-important 16th District matchup contests.

These games against Monroe County will end the 16th District regular season contests for Clinton County, but there are still a few additional games between other 16th District teams before a final look at the way the post-season District Tournament brackets will be laid out.

Bottom line – it’s a short drive to the CCHS gym and there’s a opportunity to take in four good high school basketball games within a 72 hour period and show some support to these young ladies and men who are representing Clinton County in the blue and white uniforms.

This is going to be over before you know it, so get on board now.