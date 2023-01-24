Lady Dawgs go 1-1 on the week, move record to 10-11 on the year

The Lady Dawgs picked up a win Monday night as the team traveled to Campbellsville to take on the Lady Eagles.

Clinton County also traveled to Green County on Thursday night and the outcome was a bit different for Clinton County as the Lady Dawgs were defeated, 67-49.

Clinton County 49

Campbellsville 44

The Lady Dawgs traveled to Campbellsville on Monday night to take on the Lady Eagles, who went into the game with a 6-13 record.

The Lady Dawgs trailed early in the game, but only for a brief moment, when Campbellsville hit a three pointer right out of the gate, but Clinton County’s Ashton Daniels responded with back-to-back three pointers for a 6-3 lead.

The Lady Eagles came back and hit another three pointer to tie the game, but, a layup off the glass by Tatum Harlan put the Lady Dawgs up by two, 8-6.

It was Daniels again in the last 40 seconds dropping in back-to-back three pointers, her fourth of the quarter, to put Clinton County up 14-6.

Campbellsville finished the quarter with a field goal for a six point Lady Dawg lead, 14-8.

In the second quarter, Harlan hit a field goal, followed by one of two from the line from Landree Moons to extend the lead to 17-8.

Campbellsville then put together an 8-2 run to cut the lead to three points, but the Lady Dawgs finished the quarter with a 6-0 run with Chloe Longwell making two free throws and a field goal and Moons dropping in a basket with 12 seconds remaining before halftime, 25-16.

Clinton County started the second half on the cold side, not scoring until the 5:50 mark in the third for a 28-16 lead.

Both teams traded trips to the foul line for two shots each, then Campbellsville hit a three pointer to cut the lead to nine, 30-21.

By the end of the period, Clinton County had maintained its lead and led the Lady Eagles by 11 points, 34-23.

Campbellsville started chipping away at Clinton County’s lead in the fourth quarter, but did it slowly.

With 2:40 on the clock, Campbellsville hit a three pointer to cut the lead to four points, 42-38, but Longwell responded with a three pointer of her own to push the lead back to seven, 45-38.

Campbellsville scored a field goal at the two minute mark to get to within five points, 45-40, but two trips to the foul line for the Lady Dawgs resulted in two points to push the lead back to seven, 47-40.

In the final seconds, it was Clinton County maintaining the lead and finishing with the win, 49-44.

Clinton County was led by Daniels with five three pointers, for 15 points, Moons and Longwell each scored 10, Harlan finished with seven, Sadie Ipock had four points and Loren Little finished with three points.

Clinton County 49

Green County 67

Clinton County traveled to Green County Thursday night to take on the Lady Dragons in a game that wasn’t on the original schedule, but was added last week.

Clinton County came out on a good note with Landree Moons scoring Clinton County’s first six points.

Green County added points to the board and trailed 6-5, but a 8-2 run by the Lady Dragons put Green County up by five points, 13-8, with more than a minute remaining in the quarter.

At the 1:10 mark, Ashton Daniels hit a three pointer to cut the lead to two points, but a basket by Green County extended the lead to four points, 15-11.

Chloe Longwell cut the lead to one point on a three pointer with two seconds remaining in the period, 15-14.

The second quarter went much different for the Lady Dawgs as Green County put together a 16-4 run for a 31-18 lead.

Daniels hit a three pointer with 1:49 on the clock to cut the lead down to 10 points, but Green County finished the quarter with a 5-1 run for a 36-22 halftime score.

Green County continued to score in the third quarter putting together a 16-4 run for a lead of 52-26 over the Lady Dawgs.

Bella Young hit a three pointer at the 2:10 mark to cut the lead to 13, and both teams scored four points each to finish the quarter with a 58-33 score.

The final quarter saw the Lady Dawgs outscore Green County 16-9, but the damage had already been done and Clinton County just ran out of time as Green County took the win, 67-49.

Clinton County finished with Moons leading the way for the Lady Dawgs with 19 points. Longwell followed with 11 points, Tatum Harlan scored seven points, Daniels hit two three pointers for six points, and Makayla Smith and Young both hit one three pointer for three points each.

Clinton County will be on the local hardwood this week with games on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) against Edmonson County, and a home game against Greenwood on Saturday with tip off at 2 p.m. at The Castle.

Landree Moons drove the lane to put up a floater during Clinton County’s game Thursday night against Green County. Moons finished the game with 19 points in the 67-49 loss.