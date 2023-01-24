Bulldogs pick up road win, fall at home





The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up both a win and a loss this week with the loss coming Saturday against Madison Southern and the win coming Monday night against Campbellsville.

Clinton County 49

Campbellsville 44

The Bulldogs traveled to Campbellsville Monday night to take on the Eagles. The game started with both teams missing their first possession to put points on the board, but then at the 6:59 mark, Campbellsville drew first blood with a field goal for a 2-0 lead.

Clinton County’s Cannon Young then made a basket to tie the score, but Campbellsville put up five straight for a 7-2 lead.

By the time the first quarter had ended, Clinton County was back in the game and trailed by three, 11-8.

The second quarter went much the same for the Dawgs as Clinton County struggled on offense.

Campbellsville went up by as much as 12 points in the second quarter, 24-12 and that’s how the half ended for Clinton County, only scoring four points in the second period.

The Dawgs came out after the half and went to work. It took the entire period, but the Dawgs chipped away at the lead, outscoring the Eagles 19-10, to trail by three points, 34-31.

Campbellsville hit a three pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take a six point lead, 37-31.

Clinton County’s Braden Stockton added a field goal at the 7:35 mark to cut the lead back to four, but a 5-0 run by the Eagles put Campbellsville up by nine with four minutes remaining in the game, 42-33.

At the 3:30 mark, Steele Burchett made a putback to cut the lead to seven, but a basket by Campbellsville at the 2:40 mark extended the lead back to nine, 44-35.

From that point on it was all Clinton County as the Dawgs took control of the game and posted a 10-0 run to take a one point lead, 45-44.

The Dawgs held up strong on defense and didn’t let Campbellsville score for the remainder of the game.

Cohen Davis added two foul shots with 32 seconds remaining, and Eli Dearborn put up two foul shots as well for a 14-0 run to end the game with a five point victory, 49-44.

Clinton County was led in scoring by Young with 17 points, followed by Davis with 13, Stockton had 10 points, Burchett with five points and Dearborn finished with four points.

Clinton County 81

Madison Southern 91

The Clinton County Bulldogs hosted Madison Southern on Saturday and the game saw both teams put up a slew of points for the game.

During the first quarter, Clinton County took a quick 6-3 lead with two baskets by Cannon Young and one by Cohen Davis.

Madison Southern then put together a 9-0 run to take an 11-6 lead midway through the period.

Clinton County then put up a 6-2 run to cut the lead to two points, 14-12, but was outscored in the final two minutes of the period, 7-2, to trail 21-14 at the end of one.

Both teams almost matched each other point for point during the second quarter as the quick paced game saw Madison Southern put up 17 points to Clinton County’s 16 points.

At the half the Dawgs trailed by eight, 38-30.

During the third quarter, Clinton County struggled on defense as Madison Southern hit four three pointers in the third period alone.

Clinton County failed to hit a three pointer in the third period, but saw scoring from five players including two baskets each by Steele Burchett, Young and Braden Stockton.

Davis also scored a basket in the third quarter, as did Eli Dearborn, for 16 third quarter points.

Madison Southern managed to put up 24 third quarter points to lead the Dawgs 62-46 to start the fourth quarter.

Clinton County started to claw its way back in the fourth quarter. After being down by 19 points in the third quarter, the Dawgs managed to put up 35 total points in the fourth quarter alone.

Madison Southern managed to put up 29 fourth quarter points to reach a final score of 91-81.

Clinton County hit eight of 10 from the foul line for 80 percent and 35 of 68 from the floor for 51.5 percent.

Young led all scorers for Clinton County with 22 points, followed by Burchett with 16, Stockton had 14, Davis and Eli Tucker with nine each, Dearborn finished with six points, Cameron Irwin hit a three pointer for three points and Drew Davis drove the lane for a layup for two points.

Clinton County was back in action Tuesday night (to late for press deadline) as the Dawgs traveled to Pulaski County and will be at home on Saturday to host Greenwood. Saturday’s game will tip off immediately following the Lady Dawgs’ game at 2 p.m.

Eli Dearborn put up a three pointer Saturday against Madison Southern. Clinton County lost the game, 91-81.

Steele Burchett went up for a contested layup Saturday against Madison Southern.