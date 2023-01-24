Mary Frances Cook

Posted January 24, 2023 at 1:59 pm

Mary CookG.psd

Mary Frances Cook, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late James Edgar and Sylvia Guthrie, and a member of Pikeview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Cook; one daughter, Stephanie (Ryan) Koesters, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sons, Kevin (Tammy) Cook, of Albany and Brian Cook, of Charolette, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ethan Cook, Taya Costillo, Lydia, Avery and Mason Koesters; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Reese Cook.

Services were held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. \

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.