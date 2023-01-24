Mary Frances Cook, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late James Edgar and Sylvia Guthrie, and a member of Pikeview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Cook; one daughter, Stephanie (Ryan) Koesters, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sons, Kevin (Tammy) Cook, of Albany and Brian Cook, of Charolette, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ethan Cook, Taya Costillo, Lydia, Avery and Mason Koesters; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Reese Cook.

Services were held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. \

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.