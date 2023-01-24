Pat Grider, 79, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Alma Byers and the wife of the late Jerome Grider. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Warren Byers.

She is survived by a daughter, Angela (Michael) Rogers of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Isaac, Abby, and Olivia Rogers.

Services were held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.