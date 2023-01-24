Anna Maxine Conner, 90, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Love and Ileen Butler, and wife of the late Willie Cletus Davis and the late Carmel Conner.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Everette Davis and Brenda Davis; four brothers, James, Howard, L.V., and Andrew Butler; one sister, Ruth Owens.

She is survived by five sons, Hugh (Shirley) Davis, Bro. Don (Judy) Davis, Charlie Davis, Bro. Johnny (Shirley) Davis, and Shawn Conner, all of Albany; two sisters, Janet Mercer, of Albany and Ina Hicks, of Monticello; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild also survive.

Services were held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Ridge officiating.

Burial followed in Agee Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.