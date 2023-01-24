Randall Everett Neal, 75, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Everett and Flonnie Neal, a member of Stony Point Baptist Church, and a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Kay Neal; two sons, Randall (Barbara) Neal, Jr., Ronnie (Rose), Neal, all of Albany; two sisters, Oreda Southwood, and Kathy (Randy) Neal, all of Monticello, Kentucky; two brothers, Ray (Mary) Neal and Ralph Neal, all of Albany; two grandchildren, Hailey (Butch) Irwin and Kasey Neal; one great-grandchild, Heidi Jane Irwin.

Services were held Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Burial followed in Owens Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.