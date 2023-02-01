Renee York hopes to help city address appearance, infrastructure concerns

After just a brief, one term absence, Renee York is back serving as a new member of the Albany City Council.

York, 55, is an Albany native, daughter of the late Ann York, and brings some experience to the council, having already served an initial term in calendar years 2019 and 2020.

Not only did York return to the city council, she also returned to work after a very brief retirement with the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice.

York earned her graduate degree in Education with an emphasis on Mental Health Counseling from Lindsey Wilson College and undergraduate in Human Services.

The 1985 CCHS graduate was employed with the division’s Child Protection Services for six years in Northern Kentucky and also worked in Cumberland and Wayne counties.

York has been with the Department of Justice some 24 years total, serving in various capacities including Juvenile Probation Officer and Justice Program Administrator.

Following retirement in 2020, just over two years later, in late 2022, she returned to work as a PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) Auditor.

York said she did not seek reelection two years ago due to it interfering with her retirement at the time, but added she always had intentions to seek the council seat again.

Councilwoman York said she loves Albany and it is a great place to live.

Like her fellow council members, York believes that infrastructure is the main problem facing the city at present, primarily the water system.

“We need to work with the experts (engineers) and seek their guidance for current processes to get underway to help solve some of the water system problems,” she said.

Also as with other council members, York said the secondary issue the public was concerned about was the appearance of the town.

York noted the problem dealt with businesses and private property and some had said you “can’t drive through Albany without seeing debris” in many areas of the city.”

“We need to look at the (nuisance) ordinance and make changes or enforce the rules that are already in the document,” she said.

The councilwoman said the Lake Cumberland Area Development District was a great place for resources, and there could be grants available to help the city find ways to clean up unsightly areas.

“We also need to collaborate with the county to move the city and county forward in every area possible,” she continued.

York credited the new council, saying each person serving had knowledge and personal experience–some pertaining to their work–that they can bring to the table.

She also added Mayor (Steve) Lawson, having served several terms on the city council, will be a great asset with his experience and knowledge of how city government works.

York also said she felt it necessary to be transparent with people and recommended a way of doing that was to invite the public to meetings, via social media, newspaper and radio.

By having some prior experience, while some of the primary concerns were still ongoing, York feels the water system and clean-up problems cannot be totally resolved in just a two-year period but hopes progress, especially on infrastructure, can be made.

“The problems can’t be fixed in two years. It’s going to be an ongoing process, we have to look for leadership, such as from Monarch Engineers…they are the experts,” York said.

“The problems weren’t created in two years and can’t be fixed in two years,” said York. “It will take a long time.”

As far as a possible need for tax increases, York is personally not for raising rates unless necessary, but said the mayor and council would have to assess the (financial) situations.

“If we can find other sources of funding, such as grants, the (tax) rates would not have to be increased,” she said.

“We have a great city council to work with and I’m positive we will see the city move forward, including with the mayor’s experience and leadership,” York said.

The councilwoman thanked all those who voted for her and wants any constituent with a concern to let her know by calling her cell phone number at 606-688-0795.