James Bray knows water issues have to be solved for city to flourish

Albany City Council is almost all new for the current two year term. However, a lot of experience now sits at the table.

One such council member is James Bray, who is one of five newly elected council members this term, but one of two who haveserved on the council in previous years.

Bray, now 46, is an Albany native who served two consecutive terms on the city council, winning back-to-back terms in 2006 and 2008 before losing a bid for Albany Mayor in 2010.

The former councilman made a successful come back run last year, winning one of the six seats that make up the city’s governing body.

He is a long-time employee of Tyson Foods, having started there in 1998 and now has over 24 years work experience at the plant, currently serving as spot chain manager.

Bray is also raising three daughters, Jaycee, Willow, and Eliza.

Bray had not sought any other public office for the past 12 years, but feels his past experience on the council, as well as his work experience at his job will be assets to him in the council position.

Bray said he ran for the council seat for one primary reason, saying his background and previous experience on the council and current work duties will help give him the knowledge in helping with the water issues the city is facing.

“I feel with my experience and knowledge, I can help with fixing issues dealing with the waste water treatment system and getting our water issues resolved,” he said.

The new council member said “Before we can get new business or industry, or even keep or maintain the things we have now, we have to get good infrastructure in place. I expect to see some real changes (with the water system),” Bray added.

He said that his job at Tyson is to find ways to make things efficient, like purchasing, etc. and feels what he does basis at his job on a daily basis will help him make decisions about water and other concerns the city faces.

However, he noted fixing the issue would have to be a joint venture with the council, mayor, city engineers, and employees working together.

A second issue he said most residents in the city had was the need for the town to be “cleaned up.” He said he has already talked to folks about that issue.

On the issue of water problems, Bray said they needed to figure out where the problem areas are and put practices and procedures in place as a priority to solve those problems.

In relation to cleaning up the city, he suggested reviewing the current nuisance ordinance the city has in place and making revisions where necessary. However, he feels there is a difference in business and individual property areas, and maybe should be dealt with on an almost “case by case” basis as to be fair to all.

“I would also like input (on the clean up problems) from the public and have them share their ideas before making any decisions,” he said.

Bray thinks this new city council can get along and work great together, saying that has already been proven. “I look forward to working with each council member in the future to help solve the problems we have for the betterment of our city.”

The councilman used the word “imperative” when it comes to the city and county being able to work together on issues that face each entity.

“We are one city and one county together…all one faction. And, for me, at the end of the day, we are all neighbors and family and not divided by a line.”

Bray feels it is his duty as a member of the council to take care of the affairs of city government and “make decisions that are in the best interest of all citizens, not just one individual.”

“We are a public servant. There is no issue too small to not be recognized. If it is their (people’s) concern, it should be our concern,” he added.

Bray also thinks the city should be up front about everything the city (and county) is doing, let them know what is going on and keep nothing from them. “I feel like this mayor and city council will be more transparent than any other,” he said.

Although city council members serve only a two-year term, Bray said he would like to see some big plans put in place and some immediate changes and assured the people, especially on the water system issues, that if plans and procedures are put in place, positive changes would occur.

Bray also said the city has an amazing group of employees in every department working for the city, and said that the office staff is often overlooked in the jobs they do so well.

As far as any possible tax increase that may be necessary to fund the city, the councilman was brief in saying “I am personally not for it.”

Bray thanked everyone who voted for him last November, saying he felt it an “honor and a privilege” to represent the people of the city. “Your trust in me will not be misplaced.”