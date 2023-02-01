Coty L. Key



Cathy Phillips

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Coty L. Key, 38, of Burkesville, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department on an indictment warrent.

Key was charge with strangulation 1st degree and robbery 1st degree.

Key was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Cathy Phillips, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Phillips was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; no operator’s license; failure to maintain insurance

Phillips was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.