Latest tourism promotion reminds travelers that Albany ‘has it all’





Summer will be here before we know it (hopefully), and with that in mind, Clinton County Tourism Commission’s latest effort to alert travelers in south-central Kentucky to the tourism attractions here recently went into place.

This new billboard, promoting both Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Cumberland, as well as the fact that only Albany, Kentucky can claim shorelines to both famous vacation getaways, was recently installed by Tallent Outdoor Advertising of Albany, Kentucky.

The billboard is located in Pulaski County (Somerset), and is situated on Ky. 80, near the intersection of Ky. 461. That intersection is along the route used by a majority of Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Cumberland tourists traveling from the north.

A close-up look at the art used to create the billboard is shown in the upper right portion of the above photo.

Photo by Rodney Tallent, Tallent Outdoor Advertising