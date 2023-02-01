Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

A tradition continues Saturday

with the Robbie Davis Classic

A tradition of several years in the making now will be center stage this coming Saturday when the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs play host to their counterparts from Glasgow High School.

The tradition part of those games is that the meetings are billed as the annual Robbie Davis Memorial Classic.

Of course most readers of this column know the history with Robbie and the Clinton County Athletic programs, but as a reminder, Robbie was one of our most recognizable figures when it came to the high school, athletic programs and the youth from this community as a whole.

As a player in high school, Robbie was one of the most intense competitors I’ve ever known, and in this particular case, I knew him well.

After his own athletic career was over, as an adult, he continued to be a fierce Clinton County High School athletics supporter as well as a tremendous contributor to our feeder programs in the form of supporting and organizing youth sports here.

Robbie left us all too soon suddenly a few years ago after suffering a heart attack while enjoying a day on Dale Hollow Lake with his family.

He never let a youth get by who might need a little something extra in any form and with that concept in mind, the foundation was formed that now bears his name, The Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation.

Robbie’s Foundation will be featured Saturday, which has the goal of helping youth in ways that Robbie would have continued to have been doing, as its mission statement notes: The Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation is committed to helping children realize their potential through opportunities in athletics, education, and personal development.

Both match-ups Saturday with the Lady Scotties and Scotties should be great games, so come on out and enjoy a couple of good games, and enjoy the memory of a Bulldog as well – Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.

Girls game tips at 6:00, boys game at 7:30.p.m.

Coming down the stretch, and a few changes are made

Now in February, this month will end regular season play for basketball on the high school level, as well as most of the post-season run for teams in Kentucky.

What used to be truly “March Madness” is now for most of the Kentucky High Schools playing basketball in reality “February Madness” (yeah, I know, it just doesn’t have that ring to it) considering that regular season games, district tournaments and many of the regional tournament games, are now over before the end of February.

Only the final rounds of some of the regional tournament games, and both State Tournament Sweet 16s are still to be played during the month of March.

For Clinton County, including this week’s games, both teams are now facing only single digit numbers of games in regular season play, and for both, it’s a home game stretch.

The Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs both are looking at seven and six games, respectively, remaining on their schedules, and in both cases, both will play five of those outings on our local hardwood, in The Castle

Final portion means likely changes

With that said, as we come down that final home stretch, there are always changes that have to be made on the schedule with some of the final games, and that’s true again, already.

One change happens this weekend with the aforementioned Robbie Davis Classic games, which have been changed from their original starting times to a later start, with girls tipping at 6:00 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at roughly 7:30 p.m.

Another change to the schedule originally released is the change in venue for the Monday, February 13 GJV/GV matchup with Adair County. Those games have been changed to “home” games for the Lady Dawgs, with the junior varsity tipping in The Castle at 5:30 p.m.