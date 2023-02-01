Lady Dawgs defeat Greenwood at home

Chloe Longwell drove the lane and put up a floater during the second half against Edmonson County last Tuesday. Clinton County lost the game by a final score of 50-32. Longwell finished the game with six points.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 on the week with both games at home. The first came Tuesday night when Clinton County hosted Edmonson County. The Lady Dawgs lost that contest, but picked up a win Saturday against 4th Region rival Greenwood.

Clinton County 51

Greenwood 48

The Lady Dawgs got off to a slow start against the Lady Gators of Greenwood Saturday, trailing 4-0 in the opening minutes.

Two three pointers quickly got Clinton County back in the game, the first by Chloe Longwell and the second one by Loren Little, 6-6.

Little continued to score for Clinton County, hitting two more three pointers in the first quarter and Clinton County finished the first quarter with a 12-8 lead.

To start the second quarter, Little picked up where she left off and hit another three pointer for a 15-8 lead.

Greenwood added back-to-back baskets for a 5-0 run, but Longwell scored a goal to extend the lead to four points, 17-13.

The Lady Gators would cut the lead to one point, 17-16, but a basket by Tatum Harlan and a putback by Sadie Ipock would send Clinton County into the locker room at the half with a 21-16 lead.

The third quarter saw both teams hit the offensive end of the floor hard as Greenwood put up 19 total points for the period.

Clinton County put up 12, and trailed by only two to start the fourth and final period, 35-33.

To start the fourth, Landree Moons and Makayla Smith combined for two baskets to take a two point lead, 37-35.

Greenwood regained the lead on two baskets of its own, but a three pointer by Longwell put the Lady Dawgs up by one, 40-39, with 6:33 on the clock.

During the next three minutes of the game, six lead changes occurred and at the 2:21 mark, Greenwood hit a three pointer to tie the score at 48.

During the final minute, Moons went to the line on two separate occasions and hit three of four to put the Lady Dawgs up by three, 51-48.

Greenwood failed to make a shot in the final seconds and then went to the line for two shots with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

The Lady Gators missed both free throws and time ran out, giving Clinton County the three point victory.

Little led Clinton County in scoring with five three pointers and a field goal for 17 points, Longwell finished with 13, Moons with nine, and four each for Harlan, Ipock and Smith.

Clinton County 32

Edmonson County 50

The Lady Dawgs hosted Edmonson County on Tuesday and Clinton County took an early 4-3 lead on a field goals by Moons and Longwell.

Edmonson County then put together a 10-2 run for a 13-6 lead with 1:59 on the clock.

By the time the first quarter ended, Edmonson County reached a 10 point lead, 18-8.

The second quarter is where Edmonson County really added some distance in the game.

The Lady Wildcats put up 16 points in the period, compared to Clinton County’s seven, for a halftime score of 34-15.

Clinton County opened the second half with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 14 points, 34-20. Edmonson County followed up with 7-0 run to extend its lead to 21 points, 41-20.

Moons finished the quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 19 points, 41-22.

Clinton County did outscore Edmonson County in the final period, 10-9, but never got back into the game as the Lady Dawgs lost the contest by a final score of 50-32.

Clinton County’s Moons led the Lady Dawgs in scoring with 13 points, followed by six points each from Harlan, Longwell, and Bella Young. Smith rounded out scoring with one point for Clinton County.

The Lady Dawgs will be back in action on the local hardwood on Saturday to take on Glasgow in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic at 6 p.m.