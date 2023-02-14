Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Thomas R. Moreland, 39, old of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Kenny Johnson.

Moreland was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Moreland was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.