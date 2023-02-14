Park board meets, deals with a busy February agenda

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held a special meeting Monday, February 6, with nine of 13 active members present. The January regular meeting had been cancelled due to not enough members being able to attend.

The called session lasted 45 minutes, with one member from the public addressing the board pertaining to a Splash Pad project.

The board first approved the treasurer’s report presented by Gina Poore, which showed a balance (ending January of this year) at $16,964.83.

A pending deposit of $2,500, a quarterly allotment from the Board of Education, was listed (but not added in the above total balance). The board also noted the exorbitant amount of the most recent electric bill, which was $1,292.02, extremely high for a winter month.

Also noted was an annual donation to the park board from the Clinton County Woman’s Club. Park Board President Wayne Glover said the organization should be thanked for their annual support.

The board, without the necessity of a vote, agreed to lease the concession stand this year to a single individual or organization during the spring and summer park seasons. The Albany Youth League generally operates the concession stand on such a basis each year. (More information about the beginning of the Youth League season will be published at a later date.)

There was also discussion on the tearing down and eventual replacement of another pre-fabricated concession facility that has been in the works for almost a year now.

Last year, the Clinton County Fiscal Court allotted the park board $15,000 from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for the replacement of the old, and somewhat dangerous building.

A pre-fabricated building is still available and the board hopes to see the old building dismantled this year and a new one put in place in the future. Some park board members are looking at the new building and costs for replacement, possibly via bidding, in the coming months.

A motion was made by board member Leland Hicks to table action on the concession stand until mid-year passed unanimously. It is hoped a new facility will be in place by 2024.

Following a brief discussion, the board also voted to purchases five bags (2,000 pounds per bag) of mulch to be placed around the playground area to replace displaced mulch that was put down several years ago, when the new playground was put up.

They also agreed to allow Park Director Michael Hood to begin purchasing large size trash bags in bulk from a different contractor–other than the supplier used by the school system–which would supply them at about half-price.

The company is credible and on the state contract list for supply products. Poore made a motion to use the new company to purchase trash bags used at the park, which passed by unanimously.

The board also briefly discussed the drainage problems on one of the ball fields at the park, and the possibility of asking the school district to allow use of the old Clinton County Adult Education property (aka Sawyers home lot) area for more parking availability.

Due to lack of space and land, parking problems, especially during the busy spring and summer seasons and Youth League baseball and softball seasons, have been an ongoing concern.

The board then heard a presentation from Sarah Wilson-Browning pertaining to a Splash Pad project she and others have been working on for some time.

Browning told the board she was also going to make presentations to both the Albany City Council and Clinton County Fiscal Court, noting the park is actually owned by the county and that body would have the final say.

She said the project would cost an estimated $70,000, which could be funded by a 50/50 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation fund, and said it would be a big draw to city and county residents.

Browning said the only thing she was seeking from the park board was a location for the splash pad, saying it would be at no cost or upkeep, or maintenance by the park board. She also added the upkeep for the pad would be only about $3,000 annually.

The pad itself would contain a 30 x 30 foot area, and total 40 x 40 foot space, with the water used by the splash pad being “recycled,” thus using very little water to operate.

She said it would be likened to one at Wolf Creek Dam.

Board member Jeff Pharis said the board would need the location (at the park) where the pad would be intended, with Browning saying preferably near the horse shoe pitching area in the park on the north side.

Poore also said there was a money concern, pertaining to the upkeep, but Browning said it would not cost the park monetarily. She added funding for the project was also still available to the city and county from their ARPA funds that could help with construction of the project.

Board member David McIver also questioned whether or not the construction of the pad would hurt or help the drainage problem on the ball field, saying if it would help that problem, he would be all for it.

Pharis also said that since the splash pad, which also has an automatic shut-off, would likely cause more need for parking, it may be an incentive for the school system to allow use of the old annex property to be used for added parking space at the park itself.

After a lengthy discussion, the board did not take any action to commit to giving any space, but did vote to support the splash pad project, contingent upon no out-of-pocket costs to the park board and approval by both the city and county.

Board member Todd Messer also reported on bids received on the batting cages, which included a metal cover and expanding the cages to 32 x 72 feet.

An initial bid for work had come in at $23,000, and Messer said a more recent estimate by a local contractor was $19,000. However, noting the high cost, he asked, “Would we get enough use out of it?”

Messer further stated that the more pressing issue right now is tearing down the old concession stand and putting a new one up.

Also discussed was the possibility of the new facility having a restroom area.

No action on either of the aforementioned projects was taken, but Messer and board members Pharis and McIver agreed to go and look at the newer pre-fabricated building that is available for sale.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for Thursday, February 23. However, the date, time and location is subject to change due to that being the week of the 16th District Basketball Tournament.