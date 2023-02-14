Albany business leader Lisa Beard dies at 56

A long time insurance agency owner in Albany and a former Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce President has died.

Lisa Beard, 56, passed away at her home Sunday morning following a lengthy illness.

Beard was the owner of Lisa Beard State Farm Insurance in Albany for several years and was deeply involved in a host of community organizations for many years.

She was a multi-term member of the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as having served in the past as the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

She was also on the Board of Directors of the Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center for many years and was a former member of the Clinton County Tourism Commission as well as a former member of the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Beard, and their two children, Alex and Ryan Beard and a host of other family members.

A complete death notice for Lisa Beard appears elsewhere this week in the Clinton County News.