Meet and greet held for new middle school principal

Donnie Wright was officially hired as the new Clinton County Middle School Principal on Monday, February 6, 2023, and Title I Family Engagement hosted a meet and greet in the library of the Clinton County Middle School Monday afternoon for parents and community members.

Wright said his first day on the job went well and he is excited to step into his administrative role in Clinton County.

Wright said he has been in administration for the past 20 plus years, working in McCreary County in addition to being a interim principal in the Jefferson/Bullitt County school district after retiring from McCreary County.

“I love the South Eastern Kentucky kids and I saw an opportunity,” Wright said. “It’s good to be back.”

Pictured with Principal Wright, left, is Clinton County School Board Member Gary Norris during Monday’s meet and greet.