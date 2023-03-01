Tourism Commission has February meeting

The Clinton County Tourism Commission held its regular meeting last Tuesday, February 21, at the Clinton County Welcome Center with all seven members of the commission attending.

Commission Chair Patrick Padron called the meeting to order shortly after 12:00 noon.

In its first item of business, Al Gibson made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting, as presented. Margaret Parrigin seconded the motion, which passed with a unanimous vote.

Padron then recognized three guests attending the meeting, Wendy Holden, Deb Yee and Michelle Stockton, all representing the Hometown Revitalization group. Holden noted that they were simply attending the meeting to learn more about the Tourism Commission and tourism efforts in Albany and Clinton County.

The Commission then reviewed the transient tax collections report as submitted by Tourism Commission Executive Director Sherry Poore with no action necessary.

In a related matter, the Commission discussed the new Kentucky law which became effective January 1, 2023 regarding campgrounds, RV parks, etc. and the collection of Transient Taxes required by the new law.

The Commission further discussed the collection of Transient Taxes from the platforms such as VRBO, Expedia, Airbnb, etc.

The group agreed it was still too early into the year to determine how the Clinton County Tourism Commission stands with those collections.

After Poore gave copies of a letter to the Board about Expedia platform along with our Transient Tax form/payment for January rentals, Gibson asked Poore to email that company to get a list of properties for which it has/is/will be collecting Transient Taxes. Poore confirmed she will do so and cc all the Commission members on the email.

Further she stated she will do so with other platforms who sent/will be sending like forms/payments.

Padron advised he had learned there is a KOA owned campground coming to neighboring Byrdstown, Tennessee ,with 200 spots, full hookups and a pool being available, which will be near Dale Hollow Lake. Hopefully this will be an opportunity for Clinton County as well.

Junior Cecil made a motion to approve all claims, bills, and credit card statements, as presented, with Connie Gregory seconding the motion, which passed by unanimous vote.

The awarding of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant in the amount of $26,377.00 was discussed, with Poore noting that the funds had been received and deposited, also noting the grant was restrictive in how it could be spent in ways to promote tourism to Albany and Clinton County.

Wanda McKinley noted that she was continuing to contact and get quotes from various celebrities and entertainers for appearing in advertisements promoting visiting Albany and Clinton County, and would hopefully have more to report at the Commission’s next meeting in March.

In a discussion of current events, Gibson reminded everyone the Chamber meeting, with a dedication to Lisa Beard and hanging of the plaque, would take place Thursday with her family in attendance.

Gibson also announced that the 16th District Basketball Tournament was underway and both Clinton County Girls and Boys would be playing that night, urging everyone to come out and support them.

Gibson also announced the upcoming season of high school baseball/softball with a “Meet the Bulldogs” event slated for March 10, with times to be announced later.

Cecil told the group he had heard a lot of compliments on the new LED sign in front of the Welcome Center.

Holden then asked if business ads could be placed on the sign and the Commission advising her that wasn’t the purpose of the sign, but rather for community announcements, etc.

Also mentioned was the new billboard over on Ky. Hwy. 80 between Mount Vernon and Somerset had been noticed by several, with compliments about it as well.

In new business discussions, Poore informed the Commission that she will be signing up for her early Social Security Retirement benefits and would be limited to earned income.

Poore asked about going to part-time duties/hours with Tourism and sharing the duties if the Tourism would hire another part-time employee.

The Commission was in favor of keeping Poore for as much time/earnings as she is allowed to receive according to Social Security restrictions.

In open discussions, Wendy Holden spoke to the group about their efforts to beautify and revitalize the county and community. Their group is working with the Kentucky Main Street Program and working a on historical window project, among other projects, which Holden stated the County Judge/Executive and Mayor are both interested in.

With no other business on the agenda or announced, Gibson made a motion to adjourn at 1:06 p.m. April Speck seconded. All voted in favor.

The next Tourism Commission regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 12:00 noon at the Welcome Center.