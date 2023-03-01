Big Blue fans show up in force;

Bulldogs drop first game, Lady Dawgs are District runners-up

The 2022-23 Clinton County High School basketball season came to an end this week, after the Lady Bulldogs fell in defeat at the hands of the Barren County Trojanettes on the Diddle Arena floor Sunday, in opening round play of the 4th Region Girls’ basketball Tournament.

While ending a season is always painful, the Lady Bulldogs first had some moments of celebration before ending the year, picking up an opening round victory over Monroe County in 16th District Tournament play last Tuesday, to advance to the championship round. The Lady Dawgs lost that championship game, but brought the 16th District Runners-up trophy home to The Castle trophy case, earning the right to close out their season on the 4th Regional Tournament level.

The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end in the opening round of 16th District Tournament action, losing to Monroe County on the Metcalfe County floor.

Big Blue fans, shown in the photo above, proved once again to be true to their Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs, showing up in strong numbers to support our local teams during last week’s 16th District Tournament hosted by Metcalfe County.

