May primary will include all statewide races

The 2023 May Primary election season is now upon us in Kentucky and several other states.

This sometimes called “odd year” cycle–due to it falling when no federal elections are on the ballot–is still important to citizens nationwide, as state leaders, from governor on down, are nominated in May and elected in the fall.

The May Primary is now just over two months away and each political party will nominate a candidate to run for office, with the most important position being that of Governor of Kentucky.

Other statewide offices include those of Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture.

Even though the registered voters among both major political parties (Republican and Democrat) in Kentucky are almost evenly split, the majority of candidates seeking state office this year are Republican candidates.

In fact, a dozen GOP hopefuls are in the running for the state’s highest office, while three Democrats, including the incumbent, are seeking that seat.

Several high-profile Republicans are in the running for Kentucky governor, including currently serving elected officials and one candidate who has reportedly been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

(A listing of candidates who filed for state office, that are opposed in May, can be found at the end of this article.)

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins released some deadlines as well as local information pertaining to this year’s May Primary in Kentucky, along with a listing of statewide candidates per office and political party.

The deadline to register to vote in this year’s primary election is April 17 and the window to request a mail-in absentee ballot is April 1 through May 2.

As of the end of last week, a total of 7,456 voters were on the rolls. Of that number, the vast majority were Republicans (6,389). Democrat registered voters were 876, while 191 people registered as “other.”

The following is a listing of names, by office being sought and political party affiliation:

— Kentucky Governor

* Republican: Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice, Robbie C. Smith.

* Democrat: Andy Beshear (incumbent); Peppy Martin, Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young.

— Secretary of State

* Republican: Michael Adams (incumbent), Stephen L. Knipper, Allen Maricle.

— Auditor of Public Accounts

* Republican: Allison Ball (incumbent), Derek Petteys

— State Treasurer

* Republican: Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf, O.C. “OJ” Oleka.

— Commissioner of Agriculture

* Republican: Richard Heath, Jonathan Shell.

* Democrat: Sierra J. Enlow, Mikael Malone.

(Candidates listed above are those who have opposition in the May primary only and the primary winner may have to face an opponent in the November General Election)

For any questions or information on voter registration, etc., contact the local county clerk’s office. More information on the May Primary will be published prior to election day.