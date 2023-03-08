‘Spring forward’ Sunday

Most people begin recognizing by early February that it doesn’t get as dark nearly as fast as a couple of months before.

The much awaited time for darkness to fall an hour later in the evening is about to return this Sunday morning.

Central Daylight Saving Time will officially begin at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 12, following just over four months of CST (Central Standard Time) that began in early November of last year.

Readers are reminded of the old adage, “Spring Forward-Fall Back” and this weekend is time to set all time pieces “forward” or “ahead” by one hour prior to retiring Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning.

Although the change in time means residents in south central Kentucky and many areas of the region will lose an hour of sleep, most don’t mind as it also means an extra hour of daylight in the latter part of the day.

CDT (or daylight saving time) will remain in effect until the first Sunday morning in November.