Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Curtis Tuck, 37, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland on an indictment warrant.

Tuck was charged with two counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; prohibition of multiple convictions arising from single course conduct; solicitation as evidence of intent.

Tuck was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Sidney Foster, 51, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey.

Foster was charged with attempted murder (two counts) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal mischief (two counts); assault 4th degree (two counts); wanton endangerment 1st degree (three counts); terroristic threatening (two counts); menacing.

Foster was also arrested on a Clinton County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.

Foster was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jamison Wallace, 19, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Wallace was charged with menacing; possession of an of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; criminal trespassing 1st degree; assault 4th degree (dating violence); wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Wallace was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jennifer Wilson, 57, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, March 4, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover.

Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Cindy Brummett, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Saturday, March 4, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover.

Brummett was charged with criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; public intoxication; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brummett was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

