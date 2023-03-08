Softball, baseball to hold Meet the Bulldogs this week, ’77 baseball, ’83 softball teams to be honored

It may be an early spring this year and on the other hand, there’s still plenty of time for freezing temperatures and March snowfalls.

All of that considered, what is for certain is that beginning this weekend, the local sports scene will be focused on the action taking place on the diamonds at Clinton County High Schools.

For the first time ever, the CCHS Lady Bat Dogs softball teams and the Bat Dawgs Baseball team will be introduced to the community in their own version of “Meet the Bulldogs.”

The event is set to get underway at 5:00 p.m. this Friday, March 10, at the baseball/softball field facilities at Clinton County High School.

An option of a quick meal will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by a welcome and prayer at 6:00 p.m.

Introductions of the Bat Dawgs baseball teams – high school and middle school, as well as the support staffs, will come first, followed by the same for the Lady Bat Dawgs, high school and middle school.

In addition to getting to know the players on the current squads who will be wearing the blue and white uniforms for Clinton County in the 2023 season, this first Meet the Bulldogs will also give fans a chance to get in on a little nostalgic baseball and softball themes as well.

This Meet the Bulldogs will be playing host to members and coaches from two of the most successful versions of the sports.

For the baseball feature, the 1977 Bulldogs will be treated as honorary guests Friday, with players and coaches from that squad being introduced.

Those 1977 Dawgs, coached by Gerald Dryden, finished the season with a 28-6 record and captured the District Tournament championship title.

For the Lady Bat Dawgs, the spotlight will be on the first ever girls’ varsity softball team at CCHS, the 1983 squad, which went undefeated through the regular season play, won a district championship, then a Regional Championship title.

Under the direction of head coach Lynn Scott Starners, the ‘83 Lady Bat Dawgs then advanced to play in the KHSAA State tournament, going 1-2 in the double elimination event.

That 1983 Lady Bat Dawg squad has been the only team, so far, to make it into the State Tournament post-season level of play.

For those planning on attending Friday’s Meet the Bulldogs, note that an inclement weather alternate day will be on Saturday, March 11, with the food serving to get underway at 11:00 a.m.

There was a flurry of activity last week at the CCHS baseball and softball fields, as work cleanup and renovations were completed in preparation to the start of the 2023 seasons.