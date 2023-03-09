Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Girls first, then the boys

Kentucky high school basketball fans have their eyes turned toward Lexington this week as the 16 regional champions in the girls’ division battle it out for that coveted spot in Saturday night’s KHSAA Sweet 16 girls’ state tournament championship game.

Bowling Green High School had an easy path to this week’s Sweet 16 tourney in Rupp Arena, with 4th Region wins of 20 plus points in all three of their regional contests, defeating Glasgow 58-29, Metcalfe County 73-39 and finally Barren County 59-37.

The Purples will take on Owensboro Catholic in the opening game of the girls’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday of this week. The winner of that opening contest will move ahead to face the overall favorite in this year’s state tournament, the Valkyries of Sacred Heart.

Next week, roundball comes to an end for high school fans until November, when the boys’ meet up on the Rupp Arena floor for that Sweet 16.

Sherman passes

Word came last week that we had lost another CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame member when playing great Sherman York passed away.

Sherman was inducted onto our Wall of Fame in the 2002 class and was appropriately inducted on the Wall in the same class as his brother-in-law and former teammate Jackie Sewell.

Sherman often came to the Clinton County games, sitting on the front row next to Jackie, just behind my position at the Official Scorer’s table.

Sherman and I always took a few minutes to visit when he attended Clinton County games, and I always looked forward to running into him each year at the Boys Sweet 16 when he attended those, always alongside one of his best friends, Kenny Davis.

While I never saw Sherman play during his early 1960s playing days, his records speak for themselves. He finished his high school career with some 727 points.

A graduate of 1963, he was a member of the 1961, 1962 and 1963 Bulldog squads and named to the All-District team both in 1962 and 1963.

He went on to have a storied college career at Campbellsville College, coached at Wayne County where he had made his home, and owned and operated the Monticello location of H&W Sports for many years.

Randy Speck put together a fantastic remembrance about Sherman that is included in this week’s Clinton Conty News – be sure to read it.

RIP Bulldog York – and condolences to his family.

Congrats to Lady Dawg Landree Moons

Bowling Green High School took the 4th Region Championship title Sunday afternoon in Diddle Arena (after a day weather delay), but the Lady Purples weren’t the only ones to take possession of accolades.

Clinton County Lady Bulldog Landree Moons was named to the 4th Region All-Tournament team during the post-game awards ceremony.

Congrats Landree on a fantastic year.

In the meantime –

It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April