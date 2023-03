Clinton County Lady Bulldog Landree Moons was named to the 4th Region All-Tournament team during the post-game awards ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Moons led the Lady Dawgs to a district runners-up trophy, which led the team to the 4th Region Tournament.

Clinton County lost the first round game to Barren County, 55-30.

Moons finished the game with 16 points.

The Lady Dawgs finished the year with a record of 14-19.