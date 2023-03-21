First Annual Softball/Baseball Meet the Bulldogs brings in a host of spectators

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs softball team and the Bulldogs baseball team hosted its first annual Meet the Bulldogs Friday night and despite colder weather, the event was deemed a success.

The event started at 5 p.m. with an hour of meet and greet and a meal, followed by the introduction of the middle school and high school baseball teams.

Baseball’s “guests of honor” was the 1977 Bulldog Baseball team coached by Gerald Dryden.

The Bulldogs won the district tournament in 1977 and is only one of three teams in school history to ever win a district championship.

The team finished its season with a 21-5 record.

Following the baseball team, the Clinton County Middle School Softball and Clinton County High School Softball teams were introduced.

The second group to be labeled “guests of honor” was the 1983 Clinton County Softball Team coached by Lynn Starns.

The 1983 Lady Dawgs’ team was the only softball team in school history to ever record an undefeated regular season and reach the KHSAA state tournament after winning the 4th Region Tournament.

After the teams introductions, both baseball and softball teams went to their respective fields and held a light scrimmage to show fans what they can expect from the 2023 season.

Head Softball Coach Todd Messer said he was more than pleased with the crowd that showed up Friday night.

“I was so pleased with the success of our first-ever Meet the Bulldogs for baseball and softball. The community support and attendance on a very cold night was even better than I hoped. It goes a long way in showing our baseball and softball teams, as well as the past teams that were recognized, that their efforts in representing our school and community is valued and appreciated,” Messer said. “I am so very appreciative of the Softball/Baseball Booster Clubs for the organizing of the event, facilitation of the event, and all their effort in supporting our youth. We also owe a special thanks to Al Gibson for emceeing, Brother Bob Sawyer for offering the prayer, and LT Fireworks and Lamon Hubbs for the firework display. Hopefully, this event will spring board both of our teams into having great seasons.”