Hometown Revitalization hopes to make Albany a cleaner, better community for residents, tourism industry

“Transform downtown Albany, Kentucky and selected landmarks in Albany into a vibrant place where people want to visit, socialize, live and work!”

The preceding is the mission statement of the still somewhat new “Hometown Revitalization” organization, a group which is trying to make more citizens, both in Albany and Clinton County, aware of that mission and goals to help clean up and beautify the area, starting primarily with downtown Albany.

The committee was first founded on July 12, 2021 by Wendy Holden.

The concept came about in cleaning up, beautifying and improving Albany in general when she had interaction with a couple of long-time local residents, Michelle Stockton and Gay Latham, both of whom had in mind making Albany a better, cleaner and more attractive city.

The Hometown Revitalization group met with the Clinton County News and gave information about what the group has accomplished to date, their short and long-term goals and ideas on how to make Albany more attractive to not only tourists, but all residents. Those members included Holden, Stockton, Faye Dalton, Deb Yee, Janet Webb Brummett, and Kathy Jordan.

Although the organization is a non-profit, they are not yet a 501C3. They currently have 10 ‘direct’ members, six ‘indirect’ members (who cannot attend all meetings) and some 472 Facebook followers.

Holden explained that the Facebook page participants keep up with the group and offer input, ideas and suggestions on ways to improve the city and make it look better.

The group currently meets the last Tuesday of each month at different locations and are considering holding public meetings for the community quarterly.

Anyone interested in joining can do so by contacting any current member or going to their Facebook page, Hometown Revitalization-Albany, KY. Dalton also supplied her email address for anyone needing more information, that being naomidalton63@gmail.com.

The Hometown Revitalization organization is also working with several individuals, such as elected officials, local organizations and several local businesses, seeking input on ways to help.

Currently, Dalton is working on gathering old photographs of the downtown square area, as well as the entire area of the city limits, including the old courthouse, past businesses and streets, which could hopefully be displayed at the courthouse.

“I have had some good input and have focused on the (old) courthouse and planning to put them on display,” Dalton said.

The members not only talk the talk, but also “walk the walk” when it comes to actual labor in cleaning up trash and litter around town (and in the county).

Holden noted there was a lot of internet talk about a cleaning up campaign, saying they needed to “get in front” of the littering problem somehow.

The organization is also interested in the Kentucky Main Street Program which assists municipalities with projects to beautify their towns.

The group has been working with local officials, including the county judge, mayor and organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Commission, to possibly get the head of KMSP to come to Albany and make a presentation on what they offer.

“When you think about grants for projects, that program may be able to help,” she said.

The group is also mulling over the possibility of suggesting murals be placed on buildings, and community branding, among others.

One member also said she had been in contact with the Community Services Coordinator at the high school, and member Gay Latham had contacted Clinton County Jailer Bruce Stearns about possible help with trash and litter cleanup with the use of inmates.

The group has done a lot of one-on-one advertising and had conversations with many in the local area about their campaign, with one member saying they spend the majority of their time “seeing if the community is interested,” which is possibly the most important aspect.

Stockton also said the “Red, White and Blue” initiative in which business owners were asked to display those colors last year had met with a lot of positive response.

Members of the organization do some things that may be considered minor, but also make a difference. For example, helping clean up the city around the annual Foothills Festival, and as one member put it, “pulling up a weed may do more than you think. Give something back if you can.”

In cleaning up any city, there is a lot to be done but a lot of people could be a part of it, but it is a challenge, some of the members agreed.

One important question was asked, “Does the community want to be beautified after hearing possible solutions?” “It has to be a ‘mind set,’” said Brummett.

Another suggested a possible in-school education program on self cleanup.

“We want to bring the charm back (to Albany),” said Holden.

The group is basically self-funded, but noted they were grateful to the Clinton County Community Foundation for its donation to their cause at last Fall’s All For Benny event, funds they have been putting to good use.

Organization members have also been in contact and had conversations about their program with at least 17 businesses in the city thus far.

At one point, they noted they hoped to become a 501C3 non-profit group.

Dalton also requested that if anyone has any historical photos of Albany–anywhere in the city limits, but specifically downtown and more specifically the old courthouse, they would like to see displayed, to contact her or any member of the organization.

Hometown Revitalization has four phases they would like to work through eventually, depending on feasibility of funding and community interest.

Phase I would include Operation Clean-Up such as store fronts, buildings and property; Phase II would include beautification, which would include a possible downtown brand or logo, among others; Phase III would include community events; and Phase IV would include walk ability and living, i.e. pedestrian crossing signs, extended sidewalks and bringing more business to downtown.

Also under the beautification phase, projects may include new signage, awnings, painting, window logos, honor Hometown Heroes with such things as possibly a mural, statute or museum, etc., and possibly make downtown a historical district.

Listed as “wins” for the young organization included:

* Large majority of businesses on the square were surveyed to better understand what they would like to see with regards to revitalization;

* Formalized Downtown Business Survey Results for plan moving forward;

* Multiple cleanup initiatives completed.

* Private Facebook Group created in May 2022–named Hometown Revitalization-Albany, KY, with 472 members and counting. This gives the organization a larger following and more input to its activities.

* R, W, B (Red, White, Blue) from the businesses on the square. Several have commented on how great it looked.

* 17 new “No Littering” signs have been created and installed throughout Clinton County and published first article in the Clinton County News.

* Proceeds 2022 AFB (All For Benny) dinner would be going to the Hometown Revitalization effort.

* Working on the first project for 2023 from AFB funds…historical photo project on the square.

What’s next?

* Clinton County Cleanup Campaign (storefronts/building/property)–the components include:

— Approach owners for aesthetic improvements; paint, curtains, signage, etc. Address unoccupied areas to improve appearance.

Current focus: collection of businesses/buildings/areas in need of cleanup, keeping upcoming Judicial Center possibilities top of mind. Currently at 17 buildings/properties identified.

Also, surveying downtown Albany businesses in what they would like to see in downtown.

* Kentucky Main Street Review.

* Community Artwork.

* Community branding.

The Hometown Revitalization organization is an all volunteer group with the goal of making Albany a better, more beautiful place to live and work.

The group can always use more hands-on help or input and anyone wishing to join the effort should contact Holden or any member of the organization, or visit their Facebook page to join, give input or obtain more information.