Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

And now, there are 17

As was expected by most who closely follow high school basketball in this roundball crazy Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Sacred Heart Valkyries marched their way to center court in Rupp Arena Saturday night to lay claim to the most coveted prize in girls’ high school basketball.

For the third straight year, the Valkyries took possession of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls’ State Tournament Championship Trophy, after dispatching Lawrence County, Owensboro Catholic, George Rogers Clark and finally McCracken County.

Sacred Heart finished the season with a 36-3 record.

Now, we move on to the final run of high school basketball this season in Kentucky and this week’s Greatest Show in Hoops, the 2023 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Tournament, officially the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament.

By most expectations, the 2023 State Championship Trophy should come back to our own 4th Region this year when the four-round tournament concludes this Saturday night.

Warren Central is the team that most think the other 15 squads are chasing, with Coach William Unseld’s Dragons toting a 32-1 record into this week’s Sweet 16 play – its only loss this season coming at the hands of the Indians of Madison Central, coached by Allen Feldhaus, Jr., who began his high school head coaching career right here at Clinton County High School.

In any event, this year’s field has shaped up to possibly be one of the best Boys’ Sweet 16 tournaments in a long time – here’s hoping it lives up to that billing.

Meet the Lady Bat Dawgs/Bat Dawgs

a tremendous event

Organizers weren’t sure how a Baseball/Softball Meet the Bulldogs event would go over, but wow, was it ever a hit.

Despite some bitter cold temperatures and a frigid biting wind blowing through the parking lot, a tremendous showing of fans turned out Friday for the lineup of events to get the seasons started in style.

It was fun to get to see the Lady Bat Dawgs and Bat Dawgs get some on stage recognitions during the introductions of the teams, but the highlight of the night was the recognition of two groups of “old timer” squads, the 1977 Bat Dawgs and the 1983 Lady Bat Dawgs.

There were smiles, laughter, hand shakes, back slapping and hugs going on all throughout the night, as players from both squads enjoyed what amounted to a dual mini-reunion, complete with both head coaches from back in those respective years, Lynn Scott Starns and Gerald Dryden.

It was a great night all around that I’m sure will be built upon and repeated in years to come.

In regards to the spring sports at CCHS, although the seasons kick off this week for baseball and softball, we’re still putting some finishing touches on our annual Spring Sports Big Blue Preview.

Look for it to be included in a Clinton County News very soon.

Felton Spencer passes away

Most high school basketball fans paid note to the news that a Kentucky standout basketball player, Felton Spencer, passed away this week.

Spencer, a seven footer, played for the Louisville Cardinals before enjoying a dozen years in the NBA.

High school fans who have been watching the game long enough will remember that Spencer was a standout center for Louisville’s Eastern High School.

The connection to Clinton County? In 1985, Spencer’s Eastern Kentucky High School advanced to the KHSAA Sweet 16 and were upset in the first round by the Cinderella team of that year’s tournament, the 4th Region representative and our own 16th District opponent, Metcalfe County’s Hornets, coached by Tim McMurtrey.

Metcalfe County defeated Clinton County in the semi-final round of that year’s 16th District tournament, 74-52, before defeating Cumberland County in the championship game, 75-60.

The real thriller for Metcalfe County fans that year came in the championship game of the 4th Region tournament, when they defeated the Scotties of Glasgow in double-overtime, 53-50.

I’ve still got my 1985 Sweet 16 Mac Attack t-shirt that Coach Mac sent me.

Spencer was only 55 years old.

In the meantime –

It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April