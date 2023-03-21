Dawgs win season opener against Casey County

The Clinton County Bat Dawgs opened its season Monday, March 13, at John Emmitt Polston Field.

The Dawgs hosted Casey County and finished the game with the 11-8 victory.

Casey County opened the game with scoring in the first inning, 2-1, then Casey County scored again in the top of the third inning.

Clinton County came through in the bottom of the fourth and scored five runs for a 6-3 lead.

Casey County cut the lead to one in the top of the fifth inning by scoring two runs, but another five-run inning by the Dawgs put Clinton County up 11-5.

The Rebels would score three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but that was as close as they would get to the Dawgs.

Clinton County won the game, 11-8.

The Dawgs recorded six hits and five errors in the six and a half inning game.

Caleb Thrasher got the win as a pitcher for the Dawgs. He threw four innings allowing three runs while striking out seven batters.

Blaine Melton relieved Thrasher on the mound and threw three innings, getting the last nine outs of the ball game for the save.