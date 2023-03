Clinton County dropped its first game of the year last week against White County, Tennessee, but won big on Monday night of this week against Metcalfe County, 16-1, in the opening round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic. Clinton County moved to 3-1 on the year.

The Bat Dawgs were back in action Tuesday, March 21, against Adair County (too late for press deadline) and will travel to Pickett County on Thursday and be back at home on Monday to host Pulaski County.