Albany man arrested, charged in Wayne County

According To Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an investigation by Deputy Joe Horne has resulted in a 28 year-old Albany, Ky. man being arrested after sending obscene matter to a female juvenile in Wayne County by the use of a cell phone.

James E. Brewington, III, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Friday, March 24, 2023, by

Deputy Horne’s investigation started on March 23, 2023, after Deputy Horne was contacted by a family member of the juvenile when pictures and text messages were found on a cell phone with obscene matter.

After conducting interviews and reviewing information on the cell phone, Deputy Horne obtained an arrest warrant for the Albany, Ky. man on March 24, 2023.

On March 24, 2023, working with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Deputy Nick Bertram along with Clinton County Sheriff Office Deputies Kenneth Johnson and Hunter Moreland located the suspect and he was taken into custody in Clinton County.

Deputy Bertram then transported the suspect, James E. Brewington III, back to Wayne County and arrested him at approximately 9:32 p.m. on the Wayne County District Court complaint warrant of arrest.

Brewington was charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Deputy Horne then interviewed Brewington at the Wayne County Sheriff Office, which resulted in additional information being obtained and resulting in possible more charges and expanding investigations being pursued.

Brewington’s cell phone was also seized for evidential purposes.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Office.