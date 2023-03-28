Lady Bat Dawgs win All ‘A’ Classic opener, play Russellville Saturday





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Cumberland County to take on the Lady Panthers Monday night during the opening round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic.

Clinton County won the game by a final score of 6-5, and will move on to play Russellville in the semi-finals on Saturday at noon.

The Lady Dawgs built up a five run lead over the course of six innings, but a late rally by the Lady Panthers putting a win for the Lady Dawgs in jeopardy. Despite the late efforts by the Lady Panthers, which included scoring three runs with just one out in the seventh inning, Chloe Longwell struck out a Lady Panther for out two and a fly ball caught by Loren Little ended the game with out number three.

Clinton County’s last opening round win in the All “A” Regional came in 2019 against Cumberland County.

The Lady Dawgs scored six runs on 12 hits with only one error for the game. Longwell had three hits on four at bats, including a home run in the top of the fourth inning, her second of the year.

In the top photo, Lady Dawgs head coach Todd Messer instructed his team prior to Monday night’s game at Cumberland County.

In the photo right, a host of parents and fans made the short drive to Cumberland County Monday night.