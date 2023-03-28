Lady Dawgs defeat Cumberland Co. 6-5 in All 'A' regional opener

Lauren Winningham made contact with a ball in the first inning last Friday against Whitley County. Winningham hit a homer in the top of the third inning, putting the Lady Dawgs up 5-3. Chloe Longwell also homered during Friday night’s game as she hit a grand slam in the top of the third inning. Clinton County eventually won by a final score of 22-7.

Lily Hickman took the mound Friday night against Whitley County. Hickman pitched two innings, facing 10 batters, striking out two. Clinton County won the game, 22-7. After Monday night’s win in the first round of the All “A” Classic, Clinton County has a record of 6-4 on the year.

Below, Bailey Polston made contact with the ball during Clinton County’s game against Whitley County.

Lexi Messer fielded a ground ball and threw a runner out at first during Clinton County’s game against Whitley County last Friday.