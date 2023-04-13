VFW hosts annual Easter egg hunt





The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1096 held its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.

Post Commander Jason Warinner said there were around 385 people who showed up for the egg hunt.

Warinner also said they put out around 4,000 eggs this year.

“It went great, the weather could’ve been better, but even though it was cool and a little wet, we had a great turn out,” Warinner said. “We want the thank Barrett Oil Purchasing Inc. for sponsoring the event and their continued support of the VFW. We hope to continue this event each year. Our next event will be the bicycle derby on May 13. We’re currently accepting donations and sponsorships for the bicycles we’ll be giving away.”

Warinner hopes the event will become bigger and better every year.