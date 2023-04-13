Two arrested in stolen ORV case

Two arrests have been made in the case of a stolen RZR off road vehicle last week, one being a juvenile age 17, from Albany and an accomplice, John T. Richardson Jr., 20 of Albany.

Richardson was arrested by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey and charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 less than $1,000,000, criminal trespassing in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

The juvenile was also arrested by Officer Guffey and charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 less than $1,000,000, criminal trespassing in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

“I actually got the report on a Sunday morning, I believe,” Guffey said. “We canvased the area and later on that night or a day later, Sheriff Ricky Marcum got a tip and he was following up with Pickett County. We all got together and chased down the tip.”

The utility vehicle belonged to Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper and was found in the Huntersville area of Clinton County, stripped and painted white, according to Guffey.

“It was a joint effort between all three police departments,” Guffey said. “The tip Sheriff Marcum received was instrumental in making the arrests in the case. It’s rare to get something back like that. There was a lot of damage done to the RZR.”

The investigation was conducted by the Albany Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department.

“It was my case to start with and I happened to be the first one on scene, because they were in other areas looking for him,” Guffey said. “We all worked together to get it done. Inter-agency cooperation was the key to the success. When you cooperate you can get more things done.”