Fire at Golden Harvest contained to one unit, one minor injury reported

Quick response time by officials from the apartment complex, neighbors and the Albany Fire Department resulted in a late afternoon fire at Golden Harvest Village being contained to a single apartment unit and only one victim being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities were called to the scene of Golden Harvest Village on East Cumberland Street at about 6:00 p.m. Monday after smoke was discovered coming from apartment A-9 on the west side of the complex.

According to Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper, the fire was quickly managed to under control status and with the exception of minor smoke damage to adjoining apartment, was contained to that single unit.

“There were no serious injuries, but the resident of the apartment was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.” Roeper told the Clinton County News Monday morning. “The fire started in his chair, he was sitting in a power chair and it started in the middle front of the chair, possibly the result of him smoking while sitting there.”

Roeper also said that the fire did not go through the sheetrock of the apartment into the two adjoining apartments and was completely controlled to that one apartment.