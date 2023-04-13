Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Spring break ends – back to school (and on the fields)

Everyone needs a little break now and then, and last week our students and staff had just that – a (longer than expected) spring break.

Now, it’s back to the books, and for the purposes of this column, back to the playing fields and courts.

Action was back this week – more on the results next week.

Like him, hate him, Matt Jones is coming to the area

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio has built his brand into one of the most successful stories I’ve ever heard.

A licensed and practicing attorney, he wasn’t happy with his life and decided he would rather be a sports radio show host, so he invented Kentucky Sports Radio and from there his career absolutely took off.

I discovered Jones several years ago while listening to the Joe B. (Hall) and Denny (Crum) Show, a radio talk show that has since been canceled, and I’ve been a fan of Jones and the KSR programs ever since.

You normally only hear two opinions when Matt and his show come up in conversation.

“Love him”

“Can’t stand him”

For the former, there’s good news. I picked up a tip from a friend in the know last week that Jones and his KSR crew will be coming to this area for a live remote in early summer.

Currently, according to my source, the remote is set for Friday, June 23, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sulphur Creek Resort in neighboring Cumberland County on Dale Hollow Lake.

I’m guessing the show will be held in the outside eating area of the marina/restaurant.

Any changes in that schedule and I’m sure I’ll be given a heads up so I can pass it along here.

If you love him, it’s an opportunity to get in on the fun of one of his shows and antics first hand.

If you can’t stand him – well, then just go fishing.

In the meantime –

March Madness is over – go ahead and give me a call