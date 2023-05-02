Trial dates set in Clinton Circuit Court

Several defendants who had reached plea agreements were sentenced and trial dates were scheduled in other cases during a busy term of Clinton Circuit Court held April 13 before Circuit Judge David L. Williams.

Several cases were also continued to later dates, with many future pretrial conference dates and other actions being scheduled for a later date.

The following are cases in which final rulings or actions were taken by the court, including formal sentencing, trial dates being scheduled.

* Two codefendants in a case involving the death of an infant child will have the same trial dates, according to court records.

Hailey Harber and Cody Parrigin were each charged and subsequently indicted in connection with a child’s death several months ago.

Harber is charged with reckless homicide, criminal abuse 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd degree, and wanton endangerment 1st degree, while Parrigin is charged with reckless homicide and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

During proceedings in April, Judge Williams set aside a two day trial date for both defendants for June 6 and 7 at 9 a.m.

The attorney of record for Harber is David Cross of Albany while Parrigin is being represented by Department of Public Advocacy attorney James Pennington.

* Chris Thrasher, who is charged with 152 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, also had his case on the docket.

During a motion to set trial, Judge Williams scheduled a three day trial for Thrasher, August 21-23 at 9 a.m.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Matthew Leveridge while the defendant is being represented by private attorney David Hoskins.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jeremy Albertson, pursuant to a plea agreement reached on March 2.

The defendant entered guilty pleas under several different indictments, including burglary 3rd degree, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and criminal mischief 1st degree, with a five year sentence imposed on each count, to run concurrently.

Further, under a separate indictment, guilty of receiving stolen property over $1,000; tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief 1st degree with a five year sentence on each count and arson 2nd degree with a 15 year sentence, to run concurrently for 15 years and to pay restitution of $3,800 after release.

Further, under a separate indictments of receiving stolen property over $1,000, (three total charges) a five year sentence on each count, and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree with a three year sentence, all to run concurrently for five years.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, all sentences shall run concurrently for a total of 15 years to serve. The Commonwealth opposed probation and the defendant shall receive credit for time served.

Under the agreement, the following charges were dismissed: possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police 2nd degree; criminal syndicate-organized crime; possession of burglary tools; escape 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Matthew Denney, pursuant to an agreement reached on March 2.

The defendant pled guilty to burglary 3rd degree and persistent felony offender 2nd degree with a six year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The sentence shall run consecutively with sentences imposed per stipulated revocations. The defendant shall pay $800.73 in restitution and receive credit for time served.

Charges of criminal trespass 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and a count of 3rd degree burglary were dismissed.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. James Douglas Irwin, pursuant to an agreement reached on February 9.

The defendant pled guilty to sexual abuse 1st degree with a five year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation and the defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Wesley Rains, pursuant to the Commonwealth’s motion to revoke pretrial diversion, having been heard on March 2.

The defendant acknowledged having violated terms and conditions of pretrial diversion and the court found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree with a three year sentence imposed.

The Commonwealth opposed probation and the defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Christopher Ayers, pursuant to an agreement reached on March 16.

The defendant pled guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree with a one year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and the charge of persistent felony offender 2nd degree was dismissed.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Clifford R. Kennedy, pursuant to an agreement reached on March 2.

The defendant pled guilty to receiving stolen property over $1,000 with a one year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and the charge of criminal syndicate-engaging in organized crime was dismissed.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joseph Wallace, pursuant to an agreement reached on March 2.

The defendant pled guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (under two grams meth) and persistent felony offender 2nd degree, with a six year sentence imposed.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the sentence shall be probated for five years with supervision. The defendant shall forfeit $2,532 and the Heritage Rough Rider .22 handgun.

Under terms of the agreement, the following charges were dismissed: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. William Eric Stearns, pursuant to an agreement reached on March 2.

The defendant pled guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry with a one year sentence imposed.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the sentence shall be probated for two years with supervision and he will receive credit for time served.

* During a bond forfeiture hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Noah Alexander Stockton, charged with stalking 2nd degree, et al., a pretrial conference was scheduled for May 11, and a case negotiation on May 5.

According to court documents, “based upon the appearance and demeanor of the defendant, the Court requested he be drug tested. The defendant tested positive for several substances and was found to be in contempt of court and ordered to be held without bond.”

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Nancy Rains, charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and engaging in organized crime-criminal syndicate, the Commonwealth withdrew its motion to revoke bond and a pretrial conference was set for May 11, with a case negotiation on May 5.

However, according to court records, “Based on the appearance and demeanor of the defendant, the court requested she be drug tested. The defendant tested positive for several substances and was found in contempt of court and ordered to be held without bond.”

* During a motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. David Bryan Brown, charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and 2nd degree persistent felony offender, the court ruled the defendant shall receive time served as a sanction.

* During a motion for probation, filed by the Commonwealth, in the case of Pamela Guffey, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance1st degree, 1st offense (over two grams of meth), the court sustained the motion for probation with an order to be tendered.

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Troy Kontz, charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, the Court scheduled a trial for May 22 at 9 a.m.

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Stephen Ray Bridgeman, charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, tampering with physical evidence, arson 2nd degree, burglary 2nd degree, and receiving stolen property, the court scheduled a trial date for July 17 at 9 a.m.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Chad Scott, charged with flagrant nonsupport, the defendant did not appear. A warrant was previously issued.

The next session of both Clinton Circuit Court and Clinton Grand Jury is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m.