ECC to host Kindergarten Graduation next week

The Clinton County Early Childhood Center (ECC) will be hosting its 15th Annual Kindergarten Commencement on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Once again, there will be two ceremony times for the some 119 Kindergarten graduates, with the first group taking part in Commencement at 5 p.m. and the second group graduating at 6:30 p.m.

Each ceremony will begin with a slide show of ECC graduates and includes a welcome, invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, vocal performances, Commencement Address, and a benediction following each ceremony, as well as the most important part, the conferring of diplomas.

The welcome and invocation at the 5 p.m. Commencement will be given by Andee Fairchild and Audree Groce; the Pledge of Allegiance by Kember Jones and Ravyn Creekmore, and the benediction by Titus Davidson and Kennedy Guffey.

The 6:30 p.m. Commencement will see the welcome and innovation delivered by Katie Dick and Lynnox Boils, the Pledge of Allegiance by Caylee Reid and Woodrow Conner, and benediction by Bailee Parrigin and Caroline Cooksey.

The 2023 ECC Kindergarten Class will also present vocal performances at each ceremony that include, “I’m a Little Graduate,” “Thank You,” and “ABC You Later.”

Early Childhood Center Principal Sheldon Harlan will also give a Commencement Address at the beginning of each ceremony, and each will see conferring of diplomas to the graduates from Clinton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Paula Little.

The Early Childhood Center has six Kindergarten classroom teachers, including Marcy Aaron, Cindy Brown, Samantha Clark, Renee Gray, Jordan Matthews and Tiffany Norris.

The public is invited to attend either or both ECC Commencement programs next Thursday to help celebrate our children as they take their next step forward in education.