Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Micheal R. Neal, 30, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by Albany Police Assistant Chief Wayne Glover.

Neal was charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree; criminal mischief 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident.

Neal was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Christopher Young, 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Friday, April 28, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, second offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Sidney H. Foster, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant Friday, April 28, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Foster was charged with attempted murder (two counts); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, second offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault 4th degree- two counts; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree- two counts; being a persistent felony offender- four counts.

Foster was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Samuel D. Conner, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Saturday, April 29, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Kenny Johnson.

Conner was charged with theft of services over $1,000 but under $10,000.

Conner was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Janet C. Owensby, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Friday, April 28, 2023, by Albany Police Assistant Chief Wayne Glover

Owensby was charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree of a police officer; assault 3rd degree of a police officer.

Owensby was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

