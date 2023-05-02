Foster indicted on 16 counts including attempted murder, several other charges

A Clinton County Grand Jury returned indictments against four individuals during its regular session on April 13, including a 16 count true bill that included two charges of criminal attempt to commit murder.

The grand jury returned charges against Sidney Foster, 51, for attempted murder, alleging that on or about March 1 of this year, he “knowingly and intentionally purchased a Savage .22 rifle, went to a residence and knowingly and intentionally aimed and shot the rifle at the resident” (count one), and another person who was a visitor at the residence, count two.

Foster was also indicted on the following alleged charges which occurred on the same above date:

* Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (Class D felony):

* Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor);

* Tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony);

* Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Class D felony);

* Criminal mischief 1st degree (Class D felony);

* Assault 4th degree (two counts–Class A misdemeanor);

* Wanton endangerment first degree (Class D felony);

* Terroristic threatening 3rd degree (two counts–Class A misdemeanor);

* Persistent felony offender first degree (four counts).

Foster is due to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m. according to court records.

Other true bills returned by the local grand jury in April included:

* Anthony Robbins, 25, the alleged offenses of alcohol intoxication; criminal trespass third degree; fleeing or evading police first degree–on foot (Class D felony); and, criminal mischief 3rd degree (Class B misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about January 5.

* Jesse Phillips, 35, the alleged offenses receiving stolen property (Class C felony); fleeing or evading police first degree (Class D felony); reckless driving; and, several counts of persistent felony offender first degree.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about March 7.

* Christopher Young, 28, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about March 11.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)