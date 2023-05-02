How much is that doggie, tomato, quilt, coffee, candle at the VFW Farmer’s Market?

It may not seem like “Spring has Sprung” just yet, but activity at the Albany VFW Farmer’s Market says otherwise, with vendors and buyers and just visitors making it out to the Hopkins Street location last Saturday. A varied lineup of items were being offered from local vendors and that selection will continue to grow in the coming weeks as the weather begins to warm, and more and more local produce and items become available.

The Albany Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday at the VFW Park on Hopkins Street in west Albany.