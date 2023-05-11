Ag students covered up in greenhouse offerings

The Clinton County Ag Department at the high school has been working hard all year and now have plants for sale just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I started here in 2021 and they said we could do whatever we wanted with this space, so last year we put some plants in the garden and the weeds got really high. This year we decided to change some things,” Billy Grannemann, agriculture teacher said. “The chickens we got a grant for and part of that grant is we have to give a away 50 dozen eggs and 500 tomato plants. We are coordinating and giving those items out to students who need them.”

Granneman said he covered poultry pretty heavily in his animal science class and he even has a plan to deliver to the commodities next week.

“That’s one of my main areas and one of the areas I feel like I know the most about,” Granneman said. “We got a second chicken coop through that grant and we are going to try and show the students the genetic differences.”

As far as the greenhouse is concerned, plants and seeds go down around February and all of the growing and maintenance is done by the students.

“Right now we are just selling items to keep the greenhouse going,” Grannemann said. “If we get extra then we have it to use for other things. For the most part it’s to break even so we can do it again next year. All the soil, containers and everything else adds up pretty quickly.”

Grannemann said during the school week the greenhouse is open pretty much all day.

“We are hoping to add more as the years go on,” Grannemann said.

Greenhouse sales, times will be posted to the Clinton County Ag. Education and FFA Facebook page.