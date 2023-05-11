Jonathan Orton



Jamie W. Herald

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Jonathan Orton, 37, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Derrick Dennis in Monticello, Kentucky.

Orton was charged with possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and for traffic violations.

Orton was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Ernest D. Birdwell, (photo not available) of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, May 2, by Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Derrick Dennis in Monticello, Kentucky.

Birdwell was charged with possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Birdwell was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jamie W. Herald, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, May 5, 2023, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Poole.

Herald was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herald was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Lucien E. Stevens, 26, of Corbin, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, May 6, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Kenny Johnson.

Stevens was charged with assault 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, 11 counts and terroristic threatening, 1st degree.

Stevens was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

