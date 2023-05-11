Early voting begins

Kentucky’s state Primary Election Day will be held next Tuesday, May 16, and local voters will help choose nominees for all statewide offices, including the state’s highest office of Governor.

Although the campaigning has been heavy, with several highly recognizable names seeking the state’s highest seat, voter turnout is still expected to be only light to moderate in the county.

A higher number, percentage wise, of Republicans are expected to cast ballots due to the high number of candidates running for Governor, as well as some popular and well-known names in the field, including some current state office holders.

The primary ballot next week will be relatively short, with the Democrat party having only two contested races on the ballot, including that of Governor, where incumbent Andy Beshear is being opposed by two individuals.

The only other contested race on the Democrat primary ballot will be that of Commissioner of Agriculture, where two candidates are seeking the position.

Only five total Democrats are listed on the May Primary ballot.

The Republican ballot, however, is somewhat longer, with five contested races up for nomination to run in November, including Governor (12 candidates); Secretary of State (three candidates); Auditor of Public Accounts (two candidates); State Treasurer (three candidates); and, Commissioner of Agriculture (two candidates).

A total of 22 GOP candidates will appear on next weeks ballot.

The Republican field does have some high profile names and/or current office holders, such as Kelly Craft, who was an official in President Donald Trump’s administration, and three current state officer holders, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon.

Also included in the Republican field is Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

Some candidates in either political party who are unopposed in the primary are not listed on the ballot until the November General Election.

Some voters who are unable to be at their polling places on election day due to being out of the county, or medical reasons, have already cast their ballots.

However, registered voters who wish to bypass the standing in line at polling locations next Tuesday will have a three day period in which to vote early.

Early voting will take place this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 11, 12, and 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Welcome Center, South Kentucky RECC building, and the Community Center.

Those locations are also the same locations regular election day voting will take place.

Polls will open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time, or until the last person in line at 6 p.m. has had a chance to vote.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins reminds voters they need to bring some form of verified identification when voting, such as a driver’s license, etc.

There are a total of 7,459 registered voters in Clinton County. However, only 7,261 (Republican and Democrat registrants) are eligible to vote in the primary next week.

There are 6,398 Republicans, 872 Democrats and 198 “other” party registered voters in the county. Persons not registered in either major party cannot vote for a candidate in the primary, but are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

According to County Clerk Nathan Collins, a total of 224 registered voters had requested a mail-in absentee ballot, but the exact number of absentee votes cast will not be known until election day.

Collins again stressed the importance of voters bringing some type of ID when you come to vote.

May Primary sample ballots listing all candidates names, by party, in the upcoming election can be found elsewhere this week.

Anyone needing information on early voting, voter registration status or any other election related question, stop by or call the Clinton County Clerk’s Office at 606-387-5943.