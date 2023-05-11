National Day of Prayer observed

Several members of the community were on hand Thursday at noon on the lawn of the Clinton County Courthouse to participate in the National Day of Prayer ceremony.

Bro. Jim England of Stony Point Baptist Church led the event, as shown above, and several guest speakers came up from different aspects of life including church, business, education, media, military, government, and family.

Mark Neal was also on hand to sing and play songs for the crowd in attendance.

The National Day of Prayer has been a yearly event that always draws a crowd to the square around the courthouse.

“I am a proud supporter of the National Day of Prayer and it’s an honor to be able to host it on the courthouse lawn,” Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig said.

Mayor Steve Lawson was also on hand to speak during Thursday’s event.

“It was a great honor to pray for our national, state and local leaders. Sometimes it is a lonely job to be an elected official,” Lawson said. “I am very thankful for the people that are praying for our local leaders. We always need prayer. I pray that the ones who faithfully pray for us are blessed beyond measure for doing so.”